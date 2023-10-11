Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Burgers In The U.S.

A deliciously indulgent burger served at a restaurant in Wisconsin is one of the absolute best burgers in America right now. Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the best burgers you can eat right now, and one can be found right here in the Badger State.

The Juicy Lucy burger found at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets in Fond du Lac is one of the best burgers you order right now in the country. Stuffed with gooey cheese and available with delicious toppings like maple bacon and spicy jalapeños, the Juicy Lucy is inspired by a similarly named burger found at a restaurant in Minneapolis, one that also made the list.

11:11 Burgers & Beignets is located at 718 W. Johnson Street in Fond du Lac.

Here's what the site had to say:

"An unconventional cheeseburger, the Juicy Lucy (inspired by the Jucy Lucy at Matt's Bar [in Minneapolis]) looks like a regular hamburger from the outside, but when you bit into the patty, molten Cheddar and American cheese come oozing out. Plus at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets, orders are totally customizable, so you can add jalapeños, extra cheese (American, Cheddar, pepper jack, and provolone), maple bacon, and salad, or swap your bun for a pretzel one. Be sure to grab a few extra napkins!"

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best burgers around the country.