Wisconsin Village Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in Wisconsin is Pendarvis, a preserved town that stands as a monument to the abandoned mining community from centuries past. Here's what the site had to say:

"The southwest Wisconsin town of Pendarvis was founded by Cornish immigrants looking to cash in on lead and zinc mining in the mid-1800s. The homes, built of wood and limestone, held up long after the population dwindled in search of greater prosperity. Fully restored cabins and cottages are now a museum and preserved historical site. Cross the street and take a walking tour of the Merry Christmas Mines that once fueled the economy, if only briefly."

Check out Thrillist.com to see more of the creepiest and coolest ghost towns around the country.