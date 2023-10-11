XXXTentacion Murder Defendant Named As Witness In YNW Melly Retrial
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
YNW Melly's double-murder case took an interesting turn after the prosecution revealed more witnesses they plan to call on during the upcoming retrial.
According to court documents that were posted to social media on Monday, October 9, Robert Allen, the man who testified against his three co-defendants in the XXXTentacion murder trial, has been named as a witness for the prosecution for Melly's upcoming retrial. Allen's name was included among seven other witnesses in documents that surfaced following the State's motion for a supplemental discovery. There's no word on what Allen can provide but the prosecution claimed all witnesses "have information that may be relevant to any offense charged, or any defense thereto."
Allen was initially charged alongside Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome for their collective roles in the death of XXXTentacion in 2018. Earlier this year, they all went to trial, however, Allen decided to take a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome. The three men were sentenced to life in prison while Allen was sentenced to two years plus 20 years of probation. Allen couldn't have been a direct witness to the murders of Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams, but he was reportedly in jail at the same time Melly was locked up.
The updated witness list surfaced while jury selection for the retrial is underway. In addition to the murder charges, Melly, and his co-defendant Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, also face an additional charge of witness tampering after authorities recently accused both men of working to prevent witnesses from cooperating with police and testifying in the second double-murder trial.
If convicted, YNW Melly could face the death penalty.