$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Arizona

Excitement is sweeping through Arizona as a fortunate Powerball player struck it big, winning a hefty $2 million prize in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning ticket had been purchased at a Shell convenience store near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria, proving that dreams can come true.

This fortunate individual managed to match all five numbers but missed the Powerball. However, they wisely opted for the multiplier, doubling their prize from the standard $1 million to an impressive $2 million. In addition to this windfall, the lucky winner also bagged an additional $4.

While this is undoubtedly a life-changing sum, the grand $1.73 billion jackpot from the same night found its home in California, as a singular lucky soul clinched it.

Arizona had more reasons to celebrate, with five $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in various locations across the state, each delivering a substantial financial boost to their owners.

These tickets were sold at the following locations:

• Circle K 6654, 15412 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ

• Quiktrip 0439, 7522 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ

• Circle k 9153, 1210 S Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ

• Terribles 411, 19985 N Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ

• Safeway 1980, 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ - $100,000 (With Power play)

The numbers that tantalized and teased the hopes of many were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, with the Powerball number 10. It's a reminder that sometimes, checking those tickets can lead to life-changing moments.