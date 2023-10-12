3 Georgia Towns Among The South's Best River Towns To Retire

For many people who have spend years grinding away in their careers, retirement is a time of life they look forward to and plan for years before they finally say goodbye to their job. But where they choose to settle down and retire could be a difficult decision, with plenty of incredible cities around the country that could serve as the perfect backdrop.

Southern Living compiled a list of 16 of the best river towns in the South that are perfect for retirement, with the beautiful locales being "tucked away from the hustle and bustle of booming cities and former day jobs." Among the list, three picturesque and peaceful towns in Georgia were chosen as some of the best places in the South to retire: Blue Ridge, Helen and Sandy Springs.

Here's what the site had to say:

Blue Ridge

"Just over an hour from Atlanta, Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a quaint mountain town that sits along the Toccoa River. Its charming downtown is filled with shops and restaurants. Add nearby apple orchards, the Blue Ridge scenic railway train, and even a few North Georgia vineyards within driving distance, and Blue Ridge has all the ingredients for a delectable retirement."

Helen

"If you can't retire to Europe, do the next best thing and retire to a Bavarian village in the North Georgia mountains. Helen, Georgia, is best known for its picturesque buildings and chilly Chattahoochee River water. Each year, the river draws tubers, kayakers, and fishermen to its pools. Anglers will especially enjoy the ample trout fishing in this area."

Sandy Springs

"This Atlanta suburb boasts more than 22 miles of river front along the banks of the Chattahoochee River which makes for countless opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. Here, there are more than 20 parks perfect for hikers, kayakers, history buffs, wildlife enthusiasts, and fishermen. After a long day on the river, head to dinner at one of Sandy Springs' 100 independent restaurants."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best river towns in America to retire.