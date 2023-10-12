Cardi B Praises Offset For His Extravagant Surprise For Her Birthday

"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me," Cardi wrote in her caption. "I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"



Cardi B is used to being showered with love from her husband. Last month, Offset surprised Bardi with numerous bouquets of pink and red roses that was surrounded by numerous candles. She posted a video of his gifts and also reflected on how strong their relationship has gotten over the years.



"Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children," she wrote. "I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!!😜 MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩"



Offset also commented on his relationship with his wife and how she motivated him during his interview on The Breakfast Club. See what he had to say below.