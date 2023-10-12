Cardi B Praises Offset For His Extravagant Surprise For Her Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2023
Cardi B celebrated her birthday this week and received a massive surprise from her husband Offset.
On Wednesday night, October 11, Bardi posted a video of herself descending down the steps of her home that are covered with rose petals and lit candles. Eventually, the camera pans to the first-floor living room that Offset decorated in honor of her birthday. The ceiling was full of red and pink balloons and the floor was covered with more rose petals. He also got her several massive bouquets of roses along with a huge sign covered in more roses with her name on it.
"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me," Cardi wrote in her caption. "I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Cardi B is used to being showered with love from her husband. Last month, Offset surprised Bardi with numerous bouquets of pink and red roses that was surrounded by numerous candles. She posted a video of his gifts and also reflected on how strong their relationship has gotten over the years.
"Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children," she wrote. "I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!!😜 MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩"
Offset also commented on his relationship with his wife and how she motivated him during his interview on The Breakfast Club. See what he had to say below.