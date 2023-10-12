Charge Against Former NFL Player Sergio Brown In Mother's Death Revealed

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown faces a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of his mother, according to a Maywood Police Department statement obtained by CNN.

Brown, 35, who recently shared several videos of himself partying in Mexico, was deported Tuesday (October 10) and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego and is awaiting extradition to Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, according to police. The former safety was detained on an arrest warrant issued in Maywood, where his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead at the home the two shared last month.

Last week, a video obtained and shared by TMZ Sports showed a shirtless Brown with women on a sandy dance floor. A witness told the website that the former NFL safety was at the venue for several hours and buying people alcohol before leaving the venue.

Brown's mother was found dead by authorities on September 17. On September 19, the former safety shared a video in which he appeared to be in Mexico and claimed he thought his mother was on vacation at the time of her reported death.

Brown also seemed to accuse local police and the FBI of potentially being responsible for his mother's death.

The Maywood Police Department, which has not labeled Brown a suspect in his mother's death, said it was "aware of the video" and was investigating "its authenticity" in an emailed statement to the Chicago Sun-Times on September 19.

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking its’ authenticity,” a department spokesperson said.