Domino's Is Now Offering Free 'Emergency Pizza'

Domino's is now offering its customers a free emergency pizza to customers "whenever they need it most," according to a PRNewswire.com news release shared earlier this week.

The popular pizza chain is offering a free two-topping medium pizza within 30 days of purchase of an online order for delivery or carryout costing at least $7.99, which can be accessed through its Domino's Rewards application.

"Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer, in the news release. "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

Customers must sign in or join the Domino's Rewards program within seven days of their purchase and should then visit the "My Deals & Rewards" page to redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days. The pizza chain will be offering Emergency Pizza deals up to February 11, 2024, however, the offer is not valid for redemption on October 31 or December 31, according to the news release.