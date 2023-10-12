Dua Lipa Unveils Bold New Hair While Teasing New Musical Era

After wiping her Instagram clean at the start of this week, Dua Lipa is back with her first post! On Thursday, October 12th, the pop star shared a new photo showing off her new dark red hair. Dua paired the photo with a teasing caption that simply read, "miss me?"

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. In addition to the new photo, Dua also shared a new visual— which features the kaleidoscopic imagery she replaced all of her single covers and YouTube video thumbnails with— that included a link to her updated website.

"Click to sign up for," the main page of DuaLipa.com reads as several words like "passion," "fun," "love," "joy," "optimism," and "energy," quickly alternate on the red screen. Fans who sign up on the website will likely be sent information about Dua's next moves in the near future.