Two Popular Florida Spots Ranked Among America's 'Worst Beaches'

The beach attracts all kinds of people thanks to the sea, sand, and sun. Sometimes, certain beaches can fall below one's expectations, or even worse, turn out to be dangerous for visitors. WalletGenius rolled out its 2023 roundup of the "Worst Beaches in America," and two popular Florida destinations found their way on the unfortunate list.

The first one is the iconic Daytona Beach, the world-renowned haven for racing enthusiasts. Despite its tourist attractions, NASCAR events, and miles-long beach, writers say it landed on the list due to a natural danger:

"One of the reasons for this dubious distinction is the presence of rip currents, which can be extremely dangerous for swimmers. Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that flow away from the beach and can pull even experienced swimmers out to sea. Luckily, the beach uses a color-coded flag system to indicate the current surf conditions. If the rip currents are strong, and you’re an inexperienced swimmer, it’s best to stay out of the water. Additionally, the area is known for frequent shark sightings, which can be a major concern for beachgoers."

Then there's New Smyrna Beach, which was dubbed the "shark bite capital of the world" over recent years. Seven attacks happened in Volusia County so far in 2023, which is how many times sharks bit people in 2022. Writers offered more insight about why this is the case:

"Experts believe that the high number of shark attacks at New Smyrna Beach is due to the abundance of baitfish that swim near the shore. This attracts large predatory sharks, such as bull and tiger sharks, to the area. Visitors to New Smyrna Beach are advised to exercise caution when swimming, to avoid areas where there are schools of fish or fishing activity, and to be aware of their surroundings at all times."

Check out the full report on walletgenius.com/travel.