Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The State

It's that time of year — soup season is finally back! As temperatures begin to cool, nothing says comfort quite like a big bowl of delicious soup, from classics like tomato and chicken noodle to global dishes like pho and pozole.

Food Network found the best soups you can find around the country, compiling a list of the top soup in each state. According to the list, you can find the best soup in Georgia at Five & Ten. Though Frogmore Strew is a lowcountry staple, the dish at this Athens restaurant is an updated take on the classic filled shrimp, sausage and flavorful broth.

Five & Ten is located at 1073 S. Milledge Avenue in Athens.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hugh Acheson's flagship Athens restaurant offers a modern take on Southern cuisine, including a low-country boil, also known as Frogmore Stew. This version uses wild Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage with a smattering of grilled corn and chunks of fingerling potatoes peeking out of the tomato broth. It is served with a well-toasted crostini for soaking up the broth."

Check out the full list at foodnetwork.com to see more of the best soups around the country.