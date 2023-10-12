Green Day Is Selling A Bunch Of Iconic Gear: Here's How You Can Buy It

Good news for Green Day fans — the band is reopening its Reverb store, just in time for the holidays! The store is set to feature nearly 100 pieces of gear the trio used both in the studio and on tour, and also "several rare, one-of-a-kind prototypes." Here are some of the highlights, according to a press release.

A Gretsch Electromatic that Billie Joe Armstrong played in the band’s “Back in the USA,” music video

A 1956 Gibson Les Paul Jr. that Armstrong bought in 2017 during the Revolution Radio tour, which became his hotel and bus practice guitar.

A Gibson ES-335 that was built-to-order for the 21st Century Breakdown tour and played all over the world.

A vintage Hiwatt 4x12 cabinet used during the making of the Uno, Dos, Tre records.

A prototype Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Jr. that served as a test for Armstrong’'s 2017 Gibson model. He and his tech experimented with several hand-cut pickguard shapes and pickup mounting options on it.

Armstrong’s personal Fender Bullet Deluxe that he played nearly every day on his tour bus during many US and European tours.

In addition to the items for sale, Reverb is also giving away a one-of-one Billie Joe Armstrong Gibson BJA Jr. prototype. All you have to do to enter is sign up to receive notifications about the shop, which officially opens on October 18. In the meantime, check out photos of some of the highlights below.