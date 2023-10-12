How Safe Is The Safest City In New Mexico?

Safety threats in the United States encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents.

Beyond physical dangers, according to WalletHub.com, individuals face risks in various forms, such as taking on unaffordable second mortgages, going without health insurance or visiting unsecured websites. Presently, one significant concern is the escalating cost of inflation, jeopardizing the financial security of Americans.

Despite the inevitability of some risks, people can influence their safety by choosing where to live. Certain cities excel in safeguarding their residents from harm, both physically and economically. In an effort to identify the cities where Americans can feel most secure, WalletHub conducted a comprehensive analysis of over 180 cities, considering 41 key safety indicators.

These metrics encompass factors like traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita, unemployment rates, and the percentage of the population lacking health insurance. The findings offer valuable insights into the places where individuals can find greater safety, whether that pertains to personal well-being or financial stability.

The safest city in New Mexico is Las Cruces, which is ranked the 52nd safest city in the U.S. with a total score of 77.81. For home and security safety, it’s ranked number 66. Gilbert stands at 66 when it comes to its natural-disaster risk and 111 for financial safety.