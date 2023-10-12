Joe Budden Shares DMs From Drake Following Viral Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2023
Joe Budden has shared some of the messages Drake sent to his DMs.
During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, JB revealed that Drake sent him several messages following the harsh criticism of his latest album For All The Dogs. Budden said that the Canadian rapper sent him a 55-second voice note, which he decided not to open and share. However, the podcast host did read other messages aloud.
“Take a chill pill, Anthony,” Drake allegedly wrote. “Have a drink. Throw on some instrumentals. Maybe write one of those, ‘Fellas, do your thing, lemme do my thing’ joints for old time’s sake. A little radio play would do you some good, papa.”
Drake dms Joe Budden 👀 @JoeBuddenPod pic.twitter.com/MS6d9ycILn— Johnny (@johnnyflash__) October 11, 2023
Drake and every fan in his atmosphere are convinced that Budden was hating way too hard on his new album and the people he keeps in his orbit like Lil Yachty and streamer Kai Cenat. In Budden's eyes, that's not the case. In fact, Budden said he's got no beef with Drake and asserted that he likes his new LP.
“It sounds like he thinks that this is, like, Views beef time," Budden said. "I want to reiterate: I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I don’t have beef! I don’t even get the message, but cool.”
“I’m not sure why you went crazy like that," Budden continued. "I like the album. This ain’t 2016, I got no beef. Get your s**t off, though. As a matter of fact, nobody’s happier for you than me.”
Joe Budden responds to Drake. It gets real 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tFDSmRMh0G— Johnny (@johnnyflash__) October 11, 2023
Meanwhile, Drake has yet to name Budden in any of his social posts, but he continued to fire sub-shots at him in his captions. Drizzy also took a jab at Budden's other co-host Parks by referring to him as Mark Zuckerberg. Parks responded by providing proof that he served as a producer on Drake's song "Sandra's Rose" off Scorpion album.