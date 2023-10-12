Joe Budden Shares DMs From Drake Following Viral Beef

Drake and every fan in his atmosphere are convinced that Budden was hating way too hard on his new album and the people he keeps in his orbit like Lil Yachty and streamer Kai Cenat. In Budden's eyes, that's not the case. In fact, Budden said he's got no beef with Drake and asserted that he likes his new LP.



“It sounds like he thinks that this is, like, Views beef time," Budden said. "I want to reiterate: I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I don’t have beef! I don’t even get the message, but cool.”



“I’m not sure why you went crazy like that," Budden continued. "I like the album. This ain’t 2016, I got no beef. Get your s**t off, though. As a matter of fact, nobody’s happier for you than me.”