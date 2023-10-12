Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The State

It's that time of year — soup season is finally back! As temperatures begin to cool, nothing says comfort quite like a big bowl of delicious soup, from classics like tomato and chicken noodle to global dishes like pho and pozole.

Food Network found the best soups you can find around the country, compiling a list of the top soup in each state. According to the list, you can find the best soup in Ohio at La Soupe. This Cincinnati non-profit aims to address food waste and hunger by "utilizing our volunteer network to rescue perishables from farms, grocers and wholesalers," according to its website. This includes having their chefs and volunteers creating delicious meals soups, such as its buffalo-style turkey chili, which is a definite crowd-pleaser.

La Soupe is located at 915 E. McMillan Street in Cincinnati.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The best soup in Cincinnati, actually doesn't come from a restaurant, it comes from a non-profit. Industry vet Suzy DeYoung started her 900-square-foot La Soupe to solve two major issues in her city: food waste and hunger. The restaurant uses food that would otherwise be thrown away to create nutritious soups that are both sold and donated to non-profits and food-insecure families. As a byproduct, locals have lined up to purchase Suzy's incredible soup combinations like broccoli-pistachio, chili and curried butternut squash — they change with the food scraps — while they get a sneak peek into the kitchen to see all of the good she's doing for the community."

Check out the full list at foodnetwork.com to see more of the best soups around the country.