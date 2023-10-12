Police Officer Among 3 Stabbed Near Security Checkpoint At Atlanta Airport

Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed near a security checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on Wednesday (October 11) afternoon.

Authorities said that 44-year-old Damaris Milton was dropped off at the terminal in a cab and stabbed the driver before entering the airport.

Once inside the south terminal, security officers confronted Milton and ordered her to drop the knife. She refused and slashed a female ticket clerk and stabbed a police officer in the leg. She was then tackled by officers and taken into custody.

"Tons of commotion, people running by talking about what happened," Eric Laramie, a witness, told WSB. "Not good, you know, not what I was hoping to see in Atlanta."

Authorities did not identify the victims but said they were all alert when they were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Milton did not know her victims and are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. Officials did not provide details about what charges she is facing.

The incident did not cause any delays at the airport, and an all-clear was given about 40 minutes later.