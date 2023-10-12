Republicans To Introduce Resolution To Expel George Santos From Congress

Republicans are planning to introduce a resolution to expel New York Rep. George Santos from Congress. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito from New York called Santos "a stain" on the House of Representatives and New York.

Santos has been a source of controversy ever since he was elected, with claims that he lied about his resume and life experience and allegations that he defrauded his donors by using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Earlier in the week, Santos was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud.

Santos said that he would not accept a plea deal to settle the charges against him.

"It's time that we move on from George Santos," D'Esposito said.

The vote to remove Santos from Congress requires a two-thirds majority. New York Rep. Nick LaLota believes they have the votes to oust him.

"I predict this resolution is going to catch fire. Many people feel how we do," he said.

Santos plans to run for reflection and has vowed to remain in office until he is voted out by his constituents.

"If they want to be judge, jury, and arbitrator of the whole goddamn thing, let them do it," Santos said. "They just want to silence the people of the 3rd Congressional District," he added later.