Rolling Loud & Overtime Elite Join Forces To Launch New Basketball Team

“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite," founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement to iHeartRadio. "We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, LFG!”



“As we continue to expand Overtime Elite's brand and innovate with like-minded partners, we are excited to grow our partnership with team Rolling Loud in Season Three,” said Tyler Rutstein, Chief Brand Officer, Overtime. “There's an undeniable intersection between basketball, music, fashion and partnering with Rolling Loud allows us to be in the center of it all creating new experiences for both our players and our fans.”



This is Rolling Loud's first official partnership in the sports world outside of its previous work with the Miami Heat, and the thousands of pick-up basketball games they've hosted at its annual festivals. Overtime Elite enlists top 16-20-year-old domestic and international players for their league of six team. Players get to show off their skills on the court and receive tools to help prepare them for college and professional basketball.



Check out the full roster for the 2023 season below.