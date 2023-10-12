Rolling Loud & Overtime Elite Join Forces To Launch New Basketball Team
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2023
Rolling Loud is out to make a bigger impact in the sports world with the launch of its first-ever basketball team.
On Thursday, October 12, the brand behind the biggest rap festival in the world announced that it has partnered with professional basketball league Overtime Elite to create their new team, Rolling Loud OTE. Rolling Loud is the first brand to obtain naming rights for any Overtime Elite team, and it will be the first OTE team to be based out of Los Angeles. Rolling Loud OTE is led by NBA trainer Julius V and consists of two Top 100 prospects from the Class of 2024: Naasir Cunningham and Larry Johnson.
NEW TEAM COMING IN HOT 🔥— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) October 12, 2023
ROLLING LOUD x @OvertimeElite 🎧 pic.twitter.com/RxPftrxT1P
“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite," founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement to iHeartRadio. "We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, LFG!”
“As we continue to expand Overtime Elite's brand and innovate with like-minded partners, we are excited to grow our partnership with team Rolling Loud in Season Three,” said Tyler Rutstein, Chief Brand Officer, Overtime. “There's an undeniable intersection between basketball, music, fashion and partnering with Rolling Loud allows us to be in the center of it all creating new experiences for both our players and our fans.”
This is Rolling Loud's first official partnership in the sports world outside of its previous work with the Miami Heat, and the thousands of pick-up basketball games they've hosted at its annual festivals. Overtime Elite enlists top 16-20-year-old domestic and international players for their league of six team. Players get to show off their skills on the court and receive tools to help prepare them for college and professional basketball.
Check out the full roster for the 2023 season below.
Naas Cunningham
Larry Johnson
Omer Dahan
Demarco Johnson
Martin Somerville
Dominick Stewart
CJ Clayman
Nico Kodjoe
Kellen Hampton
Miles Goodman
Dio Blakely
Stefan Sherman
Kye Davis
Amani Ndilima
Sean Blakely
Michael Price
AJ Econonou
Michael Oaks