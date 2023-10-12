South Carolina Town Named One Of The South's Best River Towns To Retire

For many people who have spend years grinding away in their careers, retirement is a time of life they look forward to and plan for years before they finally say goodbye to their job. But where they choose to settle down and retire could be a difficult decision, with plenty of incredible cities around the country that could serve as the perfect backdrop.

Southern Living compiled a list of 16 of the best river towns in the South that are perfect for retirement, with the beautiful locales being "tucked away from the hustle and bustle of booming cities and former day jobs." Among the list, a picturesque and peaceful town in South Carolina was chosen as one of the best places in the South to retire — Bluffton. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located between Hilton Head and Savannah, Bluffton offers small town allure with access to all of the perks of larger community living nearby. Shops such as Spartina 449 and restaurants like Farm dot the streets as a breeze from the May River keeps things cool. This close-knit community gives residents loads to explore and ways to get involved."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best river towns in America to retire.