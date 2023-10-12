Strike Talks Suspended Between Hollywood Actors And Studios

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-STRIKE
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP / Getty Images

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said on Thursday (October 12) that negotiations on a new contract with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been suspended. Talks between the two sides restarted on October 2.

"Conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the AMPTP said in a statement.

The union has been on strike since July 14 over concerns about pay and the growing use of artificial intelligence. The actors' union wants a greater share of streaming revenue and protections and rules about how movie and television studios use AI.

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement.

There was hope that the recent settlement between the studios and the Writers Guild of America would mean an end to the actors' strike. However, this setback has dashed those hopes, with no end in sight for the strike that has shuttered television and movie productions.

