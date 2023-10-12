The Best River To Visit In Colorado

If you're looking to enhance your outdoor adventure, why not visit a river? These iconic waterways have carved out an identity in their respective regions thanks to their beautiful views and plethora of activities. Swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing are just a handful of potential things you could do.

The majestic flows of the river aren't the only draws. The surrounding environments can give it much more life, from thick forests and mountain peaks in the background to unique attributes you may not find anywhere else.

For those interested in checking out a nearby river, Shermans Travel released a list of the best ones to visit in every state. According to writers, Colorado's most exciting river is the Cache la Poudre River! Here's why:

"The Poudre River is Colorado’s only nationally designated 'Wild & Scenic' river, and it certainly lives up to its title. Enjoy postcard-worthy views as you kayak, canoe, or whitewater raft your way down the river (you can also fish here). When it comes time to dry off, embark on a scenic hike or bike ride."