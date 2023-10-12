Three Illinois Lottery Players Win Big Powerball Prizes

The $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot winner might have been from California, but three Illinois residents also won big during Wednesday night's (October 11) drawing. According to WGN9, three tickets purchased by Illinois residents matched four of the winning numbers announced during the drawing. Powerball players who guess four of the six winning numbers correctly win a total of $50,000!

Two of the three $50,000 tickets were purchased online via the Illinois Lottery website, and the other at Casey’s General Store in Odin. The overall winner of Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot guessed numbers "22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and Powerball 10" to claim the billion-dollar prize.

Illinois Lottery mentioned that the three individuals (in addition to the overall winner) were the only players in the country to win top prizes on Wednesday as no one guessed five numbers correctly to win the $1 million prize. The names of the three lucky $50,000 recipients were not announced, but each individual has exactly one year to travel to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. Should the tickets expire before the winners are able to claim the money, then the prizes will go to the Illinois Common School Fund to be distributed in the form of school supplies for children throughout the state.