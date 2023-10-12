U.S., Qatar Agree Not To Release $6 Billion To Iran Following Hamas Attack

The United States and the Qatari government have agreed to withhold $6 billion in money from Iran amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo confirmed the news to Democratic lawmakers in the House, three sources told NBC News.

The funds were unfrozen as part of a deal to release several U.S. and Iranian prisoners. The money was earmarked for humanitarian reasons, and any withdrawals would be heavily scrutinized by U.S. officials.

The Biden administration has faced bipartisan pressure to freeze the funds after Hamas' brutal surprise attack against Israel over the weekend. While officials have stated the money has not been touched and could not be used to fund Hamas' efforts, many lawmakers wanted to ensure the money would not go into Iranian coffers.

Speaking in Tel Aviv on Thursday (October 11), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the funds have not "been spent or accessed in any way by Iran."

"We have strict oversight of the funds, and we retain the right to freeze them," Blinken said.