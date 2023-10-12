WATCH: Dillon Danis Hits Logan Paul With Mic, Brawl Ensues During Presser

"Snagged a pic of Logan’s blood after @dillondanis let him know he doesn’t get to write the script here. It was everywhere," the post stated.

The upcoming fight has become extremely personal. Last month, Paul's fianceé, supermodel Nina Agdal, pressed charges against Danis over "revenge porn" he recently shared online.

Danis, who's earned a reputation as one of MMA's biggest social media trolls, posted several photos of Agdal, which included a "sexually explicit photograph" taken without her consent, the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and obtained by ESPN, stated. The lawsuit included requests for a temporary restraining order against Danis as part of a preliminary injunction to prohibit him from posting any more photos or videos -- granted by Judge Madeline Cox Arleo pending further litigation on September 7 -- as well as an eventual permanent restraining order.

Agdal claims two counts against Danis for disclosure of an intimate image and one count of invasion of privacy in relation to the social media posts. The supermodel cited the U.S. "revenge porn statute," officially named the Violence Against Woman Act Reauthorization from 2022, as well as a New Jersey statue against invasion of privacy in her complaint against the MMA fighter.

Agdal's attorneys, Joseph B. Shumofsky and Linxuan Yan of Sills Cummins & Gross P.C., accused Danis of sharing a "nonconsensual, sexually explicit photograph of [Agdal], displaying full frontal nudity, to millions of social media users in the course of a relentless, ongoing campaign of cyber harassment and bullying against her" online, which led to X and Instagram users making "hundreds of crude posts about" Agdal, the majority of which use disparaging terms against her. Agdal's lawsuit claims the since-deleted explicit photo was taken during a "romantic encounter" without the model's consent more than 10 years ago.

Danis deleted the post containing the explicit photo at the orders of the upcoming match's promoter, Misfits Boxing, which threatened to cancel the fight if Danis didn't comply. Agdal is also seeking no less than $150,000 in court damages and the profits Danis made through the social media posts about her, claiming the MMA fighter threatened to share more photos nd videos of her.

"I will beat Logan and this case," Danis told ESPN on September 8. "The biggest comeback in sports history."

Paul and Danis' boxing match is scheduled to take place in Manchester, England on Saturday as part of a card that will feature a main event match between YouTuber KSI and boxer Tommy Fury.