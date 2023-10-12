Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The State

It's that time of year — soup season is finally back! As temperatures begin to cool, nothing says comfort quite like a big bowl of delicious soup, from classics like tomato and chicken noodle to global dishes like pho and pozole.

Food Network found the best soups you can find around the country, compiling a list of the top soup in each state. According to the list, you can find the best soup in Wisconsin at The Horse and Plow, and in a state famous for its cheese and cheese byproducts, as well as being home to a city with the nickname Brew City, it should come as no surprise that the Beer & Cheese Soup was named the best of the best.

The Horse and Plow is located at 419 Highland Drive in Kohler.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Wisconsin is proud of its cheese, serving well-above-average cheese on nearly every table and at convenience stores. So it should come as no surprise that the most-popular state soup puts dairy at the forefront. Beer cheese soup is a hearty state tradition. At The Horse and Plow, it's made with three kinds of locally made cheese — Cheddar, Swiss and pepper Jack — cut with Wisconsin-brewed beer, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco for kick. The rich, velveteen bowl is topped with a few season croutons to add a little crunch."

Check out the full list at foodnetwork.com to see more of the best soups around the country.