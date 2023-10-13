2 Floridians Win Big In Historic $1.73 Billion Powerball Drawing

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night (October 11) was one for the history books. Not only did someone win the $1.73 billion jackpot, but two lucky Floridians are now millionaires, according to WFLA.

The winning numbers drawn were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

Two tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida. One was a quick pick ticket purchased at Sunshine Supermarket located at 50 Wilson Boulevard South, Suite 1 in Naples. The other ticket was sold at a Publix located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise.

A player in California matched all the numbers and Powerball, and they scored the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. Before the historic drawing, the cash value was estimated at $756.6 million. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

If nobody won Wednesday night's jackpot, there was a slim chance it would've dethroned the current record-holder: the $2.04 billion jackpot won in November 2022. Another California resident, Edwin Castro, purchased the record-breaking Powerball ticket.

The Powerball has reset to $20 million. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:59 p.m. EST.