2 Floridians Win Big In Historic $1.73 Billion Powerball Drawing

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2023

Powerball Lottery Ticket
Photo: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night (October 11) was one for the history books. Not only did someone win the $1.73 billion jackpot, but two lucky Floridians are now millionaires, according to WFLA.

The winning numbers drawn were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

Two tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida. One was a quick pick ticket purchased at Sunshine Supermarket located at 50 Wilson Boulevard South, Suite 1 in Naples. The other ticket was sold at a Publix located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise.

A player in California matched all the numbers and Powerball, and they scored the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. Before the historic drawing, the cash value was estimated at $756.6 million. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

If nobody won Wednesday night's jackpot, there was a slim chance it would've dethroned the current record-holder: the $2.04 billion jackpot won in November 2022. Another California resident, Edwin Castro, purchased the record-breaking Powerball ticket.

The Powerball has reset to $20 million. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.