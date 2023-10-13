Best Restaurant ‘To Dine On Small Plates’ In Arizona

Small plates, an irresistible culinary trend sweeping the nation, have become the embodiment of shared delight.

From enticing bar snacks to artfully crafted tapas and mezze platters, these petite dishes offer a mouth-watering passport to diverse flavors and culinary adventures.

In the age of small plates, the concept of dining has undergone a delightful transformation.

It's a multifaceted world where every bite tells a unique story, and every meal is an invitation to savor, share and explore. The beauty lies in the freedom to mix and match, to indulge in a medley of flavors and to revel in the sheer pleasure of regional variety.

This culinary revolution transcends boundaries, and every state in America is proud of its hidden gems and treasured establishments that master the art of small plates. From cozy bistros to bustling eateries, these havens are where food becomes an experience, and every plate, a masterpiece.

LoveFood.com took its readers state-by-state to uncover the finest destinations for small plates dining. These rankings are based on authentic reviews and awards.

In Arizona, Quench Taps and Tapas in Surprise is the clear favorite when it comes to small bites:

“Customers say the charcuterie board at Quench Taps and Tapas is worth the visit alone, but they also love the excellent, made-from-scratch small plates menu. Run by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Angie Cline, the restaurant prides itself on its organic ingredients, local wines and beers, and craft cocktails. Customer favorites include blackened shrimp with mango sauce, flat iron steak skewers, and baked caprese dip with warm bread.”