Best Restaurant ‘To Dine On Small Plates’ In Kentucky

Small plates, an irresistible culinary trend sweeping the nation, have become the embodiment of shared delight.

From enticing bar snacks to artfully crafted tapas and mezze platters, these petite dishes offer a mouth-watering passport to diverse flavors and culinary adventures.

In the age of small plates, the concept of dining has undergone a delightful transformation.

It's a multifaceted world where every bite tells a unique story, and every meal is an invitation to savor, share and explore. The beauty lies in the freedom to mix and match, to indulge in a medley of flavors and to revel in the sheer pleasure of regional variety.

This culinary revolution transcends boundaries, and every state in America is proud of its hidden gems and treasured establishments that master the art of small plates. From cozy bistros to bustling eateries, these havens are where food becomes an experience, and every plate, a masterpiece.

LoveFood.com took its readers state-by-state to uncover the finest destinations for small plates dining. These rankings are based on authentic reviews and awards.

In Kentucky, Louisville’s Mojito Tapas Restaurant is the clear favorite when it comes to small bites:

“Regular customers call Mojito Tapas Restaurant a neighborhood gem, with a great atmosphere and outstanding tapas dishes that are always cooked to perfection. Diners rate the Rioja short ribs, the tenderloin skewers, the stuffed dates, the sizzling garlic shrimp, the guacamole with plantain chips, and the chicken empanadas. There are also locations in Middletown, St Matthews, and Highlands.”