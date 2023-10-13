California Pumpkin Patch Named Among '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The US

Fall is finally here, and what better way to embrace the season of pretty leaves, apple cider, corn mazes, and hay rides, than with a visit to your state's best pumpkin patch? As a few states are already starting to experience peak fall foliage, there is no better time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch with family and friends!

One California farm in particular is so unique and inviting that it has made the list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country. Be it fall activities, a variety of pumpkins, or location, something about this patch makes it the very best around!

According to a list compiled by The Pioneer Woman, the best pumpkin patch to visit in all of California is Cool Patch Pumpkins located in Dixon.

Here's what The Pioneer Woman had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Get this: Cool Patch Pumpkins is home of the world's largest corn maze (Yup, it's certified by Guinness World Records)! There's also a mini maze for the little ones. Along with that, your family will enjoy hay rides and plenty of food and photo ops. You can even take a corn bath in their giant pool of corn! Cool, right?"

For a continued list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country visit thepioneerwoman.com.