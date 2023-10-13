Ford Recalls Over 238,000 Explorers That Can Roll Away While Parked

Ford is recalling over 238,000 Explorer SUVs over an issue with the rear axle bolt. The recall impacts 2020- 2022 2020 through 2022 Explorers.

The automaker said that a rear-axle horizontal mounting bolt may break and cause the driveshaft to disconnect. That could result in loss of power while driving and cause the vehicle to roll away while it is parked.

This is the third recall related to the issue after previous fixes failed to solve the problem.

Ford said that technicians would replace a bushing and the rear axle bolt and inspect the rear axle cover for damage near the bolt hole.

Ford has received 396 reports of rear axle bolt failures, though fewer than 5% resulted in a loss of power or allowed vehicles to roll away while they were parked. The automaker said there were no reports of accidents or injuries due to the issue.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is under recall starting on November 6.

You can check to see if your car is part of the recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.