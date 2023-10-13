Ice Spice & Rema Team Up On New Song 'Pretty Girl'

Ice Spice announced the song earlier this week, but fans have been aware of its existence for the past few weeks. A brief clip of the record made its way to social media, which got fans hype for their first collaboration together. It comes a few months after she and Nicki Minaj dominated the airwaves with their hit "Barbie World" from the Barbie soundtrack.



All of Ice Spice's joint efforts have exploded around the world. Earlier this year, she surprised fans by hopping on the remix of Taylor Swift's "Karma." She also ruled the rap and pop realms with her verse on PinkPantheress' hit "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," which went platinum back in May. She hasn't released her debut studio album yet, but the deluxe version of her debut EP Like..? has racked up plenty of sales.



Listen to Ice Spice and Rema's new song below.