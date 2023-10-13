Illinois Pumpkin Patch Named Among '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

October 13, 2023

Fall is finally here, and what better way to embrace the season of pretty leaves, apple cider, corn mazes, and hay rides, than with a visit to your state's best pumpkin patch? As a few states are already starting to experience peak fall foliage, there is no better time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch with family and friends!

One Illinois farm, in particular, is so unique and inviting that it has made the list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country. Be it fall activities, a variety of pumpkins, or location, something about this patch makes it the very best around!

According to a list compiled by The Pioneer Woman, the best pumpkin patch to visit in all of Illinois is Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm located in Lockport.

Here's what The Pioneer Woman had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Go big or gourd home, right? Well, you can do just that at Siegel's Cottonwood Farm with over 35 exciting attractions. Pick pumpkins right off the vine in the pumpkin field then explore the 15-acre corn maze. There's also train rides, a petting zoo, a big slide, a climbing wall, and so many outdoor games to play."

For a continued list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country visit thepioneerwoman.com.

