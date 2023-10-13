Kentucky’s Oldest Festival Has Returned With A Twist

Kentucky's oldest festival, dating back to 1794, is none other than Court Days, now in full swing during the October Court Day Festival in downtown Mount Sterling.

Over 225 years ago, this tradition took root in Mt. Sterling, which served as a bustling trading hub for Eastern Kentucky. People would converge in the town for court hearings and trade their wares. Though this statewide occurrence certainly dwindled over time, the residents of Mt. Sterling persevered, designating the third Monday of October for Court Days.

Today, the event spans four festive days.

Mt. Sterling Mayor Al Botts fondly reflects on the festival's evolution, from live music, food and art vendors to the quirky mullet contest. Throughout these centuries, the festival's core mission remains unchanged – to unite people from all over Kentucky and the nation.

Intriguingly, Court Days predates iconic Kentucky events like the Kentucky Derby and the World Chicken Festival.

This long-standing tradition has weathered the years, hosting around 500 vendors peddling a vast array of goods, from clothing and toys to guns, knives, crafts and delectable cuisine.

This historic gathering still draws over a hundred thousand people from across the country, underscoring its enduring significance in Kentucky's cultural heritage.