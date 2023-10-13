Massachusetts Destination Named Among 'Most Haunted Locations' In The US

Do you enjoy exploring supposedly "haunted" places, or do you stay as far away from locations with a spooky past as possible? Many sites scattered throughout the U.S. are known for the possibility of housing scary ghosts and spirits. One location in Massachusetts bears the reputation of being the most haunted place in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Smokey Mountains, the most haunted location in all of Massachusetts is Salem State College in Salem.

U.S. Ghost Adventures shared multiple stories in which Salem State College students and faculty have described supernatural experiences on the campus.

"In the MainStage auditorium, many see and feel the spirit of a little boy named Tommy. In the late 60s, Tommy hid out in the rafters of the building for several days. When he tried to come out of hiding, he fell to his death into the seats below. A professor found his lifeless body the next day, and the area where he died was eventually sealed off. Today it operates as a storage closet. Many say they have felt the presence of Tommy holding them tightly."

