Medicare Part B Premiums To Increase 6 Percent In 2024

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2023

Paying for her treatment
Photo: sturti / E+ / Getty Images

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that monthly premiums for Medicare Part B will rise by six percent in 2024. This comes after the premiums were reduced in 2023 for the first time in over a decade.

The new monthly premiums will now cost $174.70, an increase of $9.80. The annual deductible for Medicare Part B will be $240 in 2024, a $14 increase.

Individuals who earn more than $103,000 and couples earning more than $206,000 will have higher monthly premiums. Those premiums start at $244.60 and top off at $594.00 for individuals making over $500,000 and couples earning more than $750,000.

The CMS noted that the increase was "mainly due to projected increases in health care spending."

"Medicare Part B covers physicians' services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and certain other medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A," the agency explained.

