Michigan Pumpkin Patch Named Among '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The US

Fall is finally here, and what better way to embrace the season of pretty leaves, apple cider, corn mazes, and hay rides, than with a visit to your state's best pumpkin patch? As a few states are already starting to experience peak fall foliage, there is no better time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch with family and friends!

One Michigan farm, in particular, is so unique and inviting that it has made the list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country. Be it fall activities, a variety of pumpkins, or location, something about this patch makes it the very best around!

According to a list compiled by The Pioneer Woman, the best pumpkin patch to visit in all of Michigan is Three Cedars Farm located in Northville.

Here's what The Pioneer Woman had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"With pick-your-own pumpkins, a cider and doughnut hut, and a seven-acre corn maze, there's so much for kids and adults to enjoy at Three Cedars Farm. Your children will also love their Barn Yard Playland, which features storybook tales and live animals."

For a continued list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country visit thepioneerwoman.com.