Michigan Restaurant Named Among 'Most Legendary Restaurants' In The World

Have you ever visited Frankenmuth?

If you have, you are sure to remember one large restaurant in particular that recently topped the list of the most legendary restaurants on Earth! Be it historic charm, or amazing food; something about this restaurant keeps locals and tourists coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Taste Atlas, the 14th most legendary restaurant in the entire world is Zehnder's located in Frankenmuth. Zehnder's opened its doors in 1850 and has been a beacon of hospitality and fantastic food ever since. This restaurant is not only one of the most legendary restaurants in the world, but it is also the largest in all of Michigan.

Here's what Taste Atlas had to say about the most legendary restaurant in Michigan:

"Zehnder's of Frankenmuth has been a beacon of Midwest hospitality since the 1850s, welcoming millions of guests into its historically inspired dining halls. Its famed family-style chicken dinner is the cornerstone of Zehnder's offerings, featuring platters of crispy fried chicken served alongside an array of homestyle side dishes. The recipe, perfected over generations, results in a comforting meal that continues to draw crowds, making it a cherished part of the American dining landscape."

For a continued list of the most legendary restaurants on Earth visit tasteatlas.com.