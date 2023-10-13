Minnesota Destination Named Among The 'Most Haunted Locations' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

October 13, 2023

Do you enjoy exploring supposedly "haunted" places, or do you stay as far away from locations with a spooky past as possible? Many sites scattered throughout the U.S. are known for the possibility of housing scary ghosts and spirits. One location in Minnesota bears the reputation of being the most haunted place in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Smokey Mountains, the most haunted location in all of Minnesota is First Avenue in Minneapolis.

FOX9 detailed multiple instances in which locals and travelers have witnessed a "ghost" who doesn't "have any legs" near the Greyhound bus station.

"In 1937, before legends like U2 and Prince played at First Avenue, it was a Greyhound bus depot. Legend has it that the venue is haunted by the ghost of a woman who took her own life in a bathroom stall after her lover, a World War II soldier, didn’t make it home. Some say they’ve heard her crying or screaming. Others report seeing her in a green army jacket dancing with other spirits. But all reports say she and her ghostly friends don’t have any legs."

For a continued list of the most haunted locations across the country visit smokeymountains.com.

