Missouri Farm Has One Of The '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The U.S.

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over Missouri, bringing fun fall festivals, cooler temperatures and transforming the sweeping scenery with a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

The Pioneer Woman compiled a list of 25 farms around the U.S. that not only offer plenty of family-fun fall fanfare but also are home to great pumpkin patches that are just waiting to become a cherished memory for your family once you visit. The list includes patches from around the country, from a California farm with an intricate corn maze to a must-see "pumpkin village" in Texas to a classic pumpkin patch in New York. One farm in Missouri even earned a spot on the list.

According to the site, one of the best pumpkin patches in the entire country is Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch in Liberty, about 15 miles northeast of Kansas City. Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch is located at 17607 NE 52nd Street in Liberty.

Here's what the site had to say:

"At Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch, you'll find lots of engaging farm activities for your kids. After visiting the pumpkin patch, you can check out the petting farm or go mining. Then take a ride on their carousel which as rescued and rheabbed from a local amusement park."

To see more of the best pumpkin patches around the country, check out the full list at pioneerwoman.com.