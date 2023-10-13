Nandi Bushell Recruits Famous Actor For Spooky New Song

Nandi Bushell won the world over with her covers, but the young musician is just as talented at writing her own music. To celebrate Friday the 13th, the 13-year-old shared a spooky new song called "Sweet Nightmares" that features some creepy interjections from actor Josh Brolin, who advises "run, run, you better run!" throughout the song.

As always, the British prodigy plays all the instruments, and sings, on the new track.

Bushell admitted that she finds herself drawn to thing that are "a bit scary and dark," which explains the new song. “My favorite movie is Batman: Dark Knight,” she said in a statement. “My favorite director is Tim Burton; my favorite computer game is Little Nightmares; my favorite TV shows are The Walking Dead and The Last of Us; I have lots of favorite bands, but I LOVE Slipknot, both Joey Jordison and Jay Weinberg are heroes of mine.”

But the thing that excites Bushell the most is being able to share an original composition. “I hope people like my video and can vibe to my tune,” she said. “It’s fun, a little scary, a little catchy, and you can dance to it.”

Watch the spooky "Sweet Nightmares video," which Nandi co-directed with her dad John Bushell, above.