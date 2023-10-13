Nebraska Pumpkin Patch Named Among '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The US

Fall is finally here, and what better way to embrace the season of pretty leaves, apple cider, corn mazes, and hay rides, than with a visit to your state's best pumpkin patch? As a few states are already starting to experience peak fall foliage, there is no better time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch with family and friends!

One Nebraska farm in particular is so unique and inviting that it has made the list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country. Be it fall activities, a variety of pumpkins, or location, something about this patch makes it the very best around!

According to a list compiled by The Pioneer Woman, the best pumpkin patch to visit in all of Nebraska is Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch located in Blair.

Here's what The Pioneer Woman had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"If you're looking for a pumpkin patch with tons of unique activities, then Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch is for you. With attractions like a corn pool (a giant sandbox made of pure corn!), the Frankenslide (a slide race in total darkness), and the Eerie Trail (a spooky walk with surprises and unusual sights), you can definitely spend an entire day here. They also offer classic activities like a corn maze and a big pumpkin patch."

