New York Destination Named Among The 'Most Haunted Locations' In The US

Do you enjoy exploring supposedly "haunted" places, or do you stay as far away from locations with a spooky past as possible? Many sites scattered throughout the U.S. are known for the possibility of housing scary ghosts and spirits. One location in New York bears the reputation of being the most haunted place in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Smokey Mountains, the most haunted location in all of New York is The Dakota Apartments in New York City.

ABC News mentioned that The Dakota Apartments are widely known for being the site where Beatles member John Lenon was shot and killed in 1980.

"In the 1960s, construction workers said they witnessed an apparition of a man’s body with a young boy’s face. Even today, residents claim to have seen a little girl, dressed in period clothing, greeting them with a smile and a wave. The Dakota is most notorious for being the site where Beetles’ icon John Lennon was gunned down by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980. Yet, Lennon's spirit lives on at the Dakota -- Yoko Ono reportedly said she saw Lennon's ghost playing the piano at their apartment."

