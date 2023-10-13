Offset Drops 'Set It Off' Album With Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2023
Offset's second studio album has finally arrived.
On Friday, October 13, the Georgia native delivered his highly-anticipated sophomore LP Set If Off via Motown/UMG Recordings. 'Set's new body of work comes with 21 tracks including previously released singles "Fan" and "Jealousy" with his Cardi B, who also appears on "Freaky." The project also contains fresh collaborations with Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Future, Young Nudy, Chloe, Latto and Mango Foo. Toliver lends his soothing vocals to the album's latest single "Worth It," which flips Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" in a way no one has done before.
The former Migos rapper played a major role in the production of the album alongside other beatmakers like Southside, Metro Boomin, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Don Mills, Wheezy, Nick Papz and plenty more. His ability to morph his stellar flows to match the tone and direction of each instrumental is unmatched. He stands ten toes down and doesn't let up on solo tracks like "Night Vision" and "Blame It On Set." Overall, it's an overdue metamorphosis that leaves his debut LP Father Of 4 in the dust.
In addition to the project, Offset also delivered the official music video for his stand-out collaboration with Travis Scott "Say My Grace." Shot in Pattaya, Thailand, you can see 'Set lay down his verses in front of a massive temple before he tours the city. He eventually links up with Scott in a huge garden that has a building with a golden staircase. The video ends as he arrives for his set at Rolling Loud Thailand 2023.
Watch the video and listen to Offset's new album below.