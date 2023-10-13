The former Migos rapper played a major role in the production of the album alongside other beatmakers like Southside, Metro Boomin, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Don Mills, Wheezy, Nick Papz and plenty more. His ability to morph his stellar flows to match the tone and direction of each instrumental is unmatched. He stands ten toes down and doesn't let up on solo tracks like "Night Vision" and "Blame It On Set." Overall, it's an overdue metamorphosis that leaves his debut LP Father Of 4 in the dust.



In addition to the project, Offset also delivered the official music video for his stand-out collaboration with Travis Scott "Say My Grace." Shot in Pattaya, Thailand, you can see 'Set lay down his verses in front of a massive temple before he tours the city. He eventually links up with Scott in a huge garden that has a building with a golden staircase. The video ends as he arrives for his set at Rolling Loud Thailand 2023.



Watch the video and listen to Offset's new album below.