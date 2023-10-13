Ohio Farm Has One Of The '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The U.S.

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over Ohio, bringing fun fall festivals, cooler temperatures and transforming the sweeping scenery with a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

The Pioneer Woman compiled a list of 25 farms around the U.S. that not only offer plenty of family-fun fall fanfare but also are home to great pumpkin patches that are just waiting to become a cherished memory for your family once you visit. The list includes patches from around the country, from a California farm with an intricate corn maze to a must-see "pumpkin village" in Texas to a classic pumpkin patch in New York. One farm in Ohio even earned a spot on the list.

According to the site, one of the best pumpkin patches in the entire country is Leeds Farm in Ostrander, about 30 miles north of Columbus. Leeds Farm is located at 8738 Marysville Road in Ostrander.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Ohio's Leeds Farm makes sure that you have plenty of family fun with activities for all ages. Stop by for hayrides, farm animals, a huge corn box, and games. Purchase a few pumpkins before heading out!"

To see more of the best pumpkin patches around the country, check out the full list at pioneerwoman.com.