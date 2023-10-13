Old Mining Town Named Colorado's 'Creepiest' Ghost Town

No other locations delight thrill-seekers and fans of the macabre like ghost towns. Abandoned towns that hold histories of bygone eras, some of these locations also have chilling tales of how they became empty shells of their former glory. They can also take the form of retired military outposts, destroyed mining locations, villages, and other communities. If you're lucky, you may even run into some lingering spirits -- if you believe in those phenomena.

For those thinking about checking out these spooky settlements, Thrillist rounded up the "creepiest" and "coolest" ghost towns to visit in every state. The website states, "Whether they’re roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America’s roadways."

Colorado's creepiest ghost town is St. Elmo, an abandoned mining town established in the 1880s! Travel writer Kastalia Medrano offered more insight into the history of this location:

"Founded in 1880, this highfalutin whistle-stop and mining town was home to 2,000 residents, 150 mines, and enough hotels, brothels, saloons, and dance halls to keep everybody in town entertained. When the Alpine Tunnel closed in 1910, however, the party ended, and the last train whistled out in ‘22. Yet despite decades of abandonment and numerous fire threats, St. Elmo remains one of America’s best-preserved ghost towns. Several original structures are still intact, providing an unfiltered glimpse into life during the mining boom. Present-day visitors can tour the old mining roads in ATVs, fish along Chalk Creek, stay in a historic cabin, and shop from a general store that’s open through the summer."