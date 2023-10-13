Old Mining Town Named Washington's 'Creepiest' Ghost Town

No other locations delight thrill-seekers and fans of the macabre like ghost towns. Abandoned towns that hold histories of bygone eras, some of these locations also have chilling tales of how they became empty shells of their former glory. They can also take the form of retired military outposts, destroyed mining locations, villages, and other communities. If you're lucky, you may even run into some lingering spirits -- if you believe in those phenomena.

For those thinking about checking out these spooky settlements, Thrillist rounded up the "creepiest" and "coolest" ghost towns to visit in every state. The website states, "Whether they’re roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America’s roadways."

Washington State's creepiest ghost town is Bodie, an old mining and mill town in Okanogan County. Thrillist Senior Editor Andy Kryza offered more insight into the history of this location:

"Unlike its trendy ghost town counterpart in California, this Bodie is falling apart, seemingly swallowed by the lush forests of northern Washington and slowly digested in plain sight since it was forced to close during WWII. The emphasis, though, is on 'slowly.' Once a buzzing mining and mill town, there’s a remarkable number of buildings here slowly deteriorating, including bunkhouses, log cabins, and the charred remains of the mill; many are sunken into the ground. As this is private property, it’s advised that you glimpse this one from afar. Probably for the best."