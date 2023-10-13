Pennsylvania Pumpkin Patch Named Among '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The US

Fall is finally here, and what better way to embrace the season of pretty leaves, apple cider, corn mazes, and hay rides, than with a visit to your state's best pumpkin patch? As a few states are already starting to experience peak fall foliage, there is no better time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch with family and friends!

One Pennsylvania farm in particular is so unique and inviting that it has made the list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country. Be it fall activities, a variety of pumpkins, or location, something about this patch makes it the very best around!

According to a list compiled by The Pioneer Woman, the best pumpkin patch to visit in all of Pennsylvania is Linvilla Orchards located in Media.

Here's what The Pioneer Woman had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"With over 300 acres and a variety of activities around the farm, the whole family will want to make visiting Linvilla Orchards an annual tradition. There's over 100 tons of pumpkins on display in all colors, shapes, and sizes. Even more, you can buy tickets for things like hayrides, mazes, pick-your-own apples, pony rides, face painting, and fishing."

For a continued list of the 25 best pumpkin patches across the country visit thepioneerwoman.com.