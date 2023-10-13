Petting Zoo Investigated For Infectious Outbreak In New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is currently investigating a statewide outbreak of Cryptosporidiosis, which has been linked to contact with livestock in the petting zoo at the New Mexico State Fair, held from September 7 to 17.

This outbreak has affected three patients who have tested positive for Cryptosporidiosis through laboratory tests, and an additional 15 individuals with clinically compatible symptoms who report exposure to the State Fair. These cases are scattered across various counties in the state.

Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrheal disease caused by Cryptosporidium parasites, primarily Cryptosporidium parvum and Cryptosporidium hominis.

Common symptoms include frequent, non-bloody, watery diarrhea, along with abdominal cramps, fatigue, vomiting, anorexia and weight loss. Although the illness typically resolves on its own, it can pose a serious risk to individuals with compromised immune systems.

The incubation period typically spans seven days but can range from 2 to 14 days.

Cryptosporidium parasites are found in various hosts, including mammals, birds and reptiles. Previous outbreaks have been linked to contamination of municipal water supplies, swimming pools and interactions with livestock.

Given the rising number of Cryptosporidiosis cases, NMDOH recommends that medical providers consider testing for Cryptosporidiosis in patients with non-bloody, watery diarrhea, especially if they have been exposed to the State Fair or someone who attended the event.

Individuals diagnosed with Cryptosporidium infection should avoid swimming until two weeks after their symptoms subside and should refrain from handling food or providing care to vulnerable populations while symptomatic.

Children with Cryptosporidiosis should not attend daycare until their symptoms have completely resolved.