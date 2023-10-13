Police Warn Drivers With Stickers On Their Cars To Remove Them Immediately

Bumper stickers and window decals have always been a fun way for some drivers to express their personality and customize their car. Whether it's a silly phrase or a meaningful quote, most people apply the stickers without a second thought, but police are warning drivers that some stickers could be putting them, and their families, in significant danger.

The biggest culprit is a decal you probably see daily and might even have on your own vehicle - the one showing stick figure versions of all the members of the car owner's family. The stickers now come in different varieties, including ones that portray an activity every family member is into, and some decals even include each person's name. Occasionally, there might be a separate bumper sticker revealing the school or schools younger family members attend, perhaps out of school pride or as a boast if someone in the fam is on the honor roll there.

The issue with it all is that it gives criminals loads of information to use in nefarious ways.