Rep. Jim Jordan Wins Republican Nomination For Speaker Of The House

House Republicans have nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as candidate for Speaker of the House on Friday (October 13), one day after Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise withdrew from the race.

Jordan defeated Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia to win the nomination by a vote of 124-81.

It is unclear if Jordan has enough votes to win the Speakership in a full vote of the House. He needs 217 votes and can afford to lose support from just four Republicans. It is unknown when a vote will be held to name a new Speaker as there are concerns nobody in the Republican Party has enough support to win a majority vote.

"I abundantly don't think anybody has 217," Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota said, according to the New York Times.

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions told reporters that Republicans are heading home for the weekend and continue next week with efforts to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from his role in a historic move ten days ago.

Rep. Patrick McHenry is currently serving as the temporary Speaker of the House, though he has limited power. His primary role is to oversee the election of a new Speaker.